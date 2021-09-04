Flood Warning issued for Madison, Yazoo by NWS

Effective: 2021-09-06 11:00:00 CDT Expires: 2021-09-09 21:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Forecast includes rainfall on the ground and 24 hours of additional rainfall. Additional information is available at www.water.weather.gov/ahps2/index.php?wfo=JAN The next statement will be issued this evening at 845 PM CDT. Target Area: Madison; Yazoo The Flood Warning is extended for the following rivers in Mississippi Big Black River At West affecting Holmes and Attala Counties. The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Mississippi Big Black River Near Bentonia affecting Madison and Yazoo Counties. The Flood Warning is now in effect until late Thursday evening The Flood Warning continues for the Big Black River Near Bentonia. * From Monday morning to Thursday evening. * At 8:00 AM CDT Saturday the stage was 20.9 feet. * Flood stage is 22.0 feet. * Minor flooding is forecast. * Forecast...The river is expected to rise above flood stage late Monday morning to a crest of 23.5 feet early Wednesday morning. It will then fall below flood stage early Thursday morning. * Impact...At 23.5 feet, Agricultural land near the river begins to flood. Fld Observed Forecasts (7 am CDT) Location Stg Stg Day/Time Sun Mon Tue Big Black River Bentonia 22.0 20.9 Sat 8 am CDT 20.6 21.8 23.0