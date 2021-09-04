Flood Warning issued for Litchfield by NWS

Effective: 2021-09-03 21:35:00 EDT Expires: 2021-09-04 20:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Target Area: Litchfield The Flood Warning is now in effect until tomorrow evening The Flood Warning continues for the Housatonic River At Gaylordsville. * Until tomorrow evening. * At 9:16 PM EDT Friday the stage was 8.7 feet. * Flood stage is 8 feet. * Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast. * Recent Activity...The maximum river stage in the 24 hours ending at 9:16 PM EDT Friday was 10.2 feet. * Forecast...The river is expected to fall below flood stage early tomorrow afternoon and continue falling to 5.9 feet Monday evening. * Impact...At 8.0 feet, Flood stage. Water reaches New Milford Foundry and Youngfield Street. * Flood History...This crest compares to a previous crest of 8.7 feet on 04/24/1969. Housatonic River Gaylordsville Flood Stage: 8.0 Observed Stage at Fri 9 pm: 8.7 Forecast: Sat 2 am 8.5 Sat 8 am 8.3 Sat 2 pm 8.0 Sat 8 pm 7.7 Sun 2 am 7.4 Sun 8 am 7.2 Sun 2 pm 6.9 Sun 8 pm 6.7 Mon 2 am 6.5 Mon 8 am 6.3 Mon 2 pm 6.1