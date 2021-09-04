Flood Warning issued for Attala, Holmes by NWS

Effective: 2021-09-04 08:33:00 CDT Expires: 2021-09-08 09:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Forecast includes rainfall on the ground and 24 hours of additional rainfall. Additional information is available at www.water.weather.gov/ahps2/index.php?wfo=JAN The next statement will be issued this evening at 845 PM CDT. Target Area: Attala; Holmes The Flood Warning is extended for the following rivers in Mississippi Big Black River At West affecting Holmes and Attala Counties. The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Mississippi Big Black River Near Bentonia affecting Madison and Yazoo Counties. The Flood Warning is now in effect until late Wednesday morning The Flood Warning continues for the Big Black River At West. * Until Wednesday morning. * At 7:45 AM CDT Saturday the stage was 20.0 feet. * Flood stage is 15.0 feet. * Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast. * Forecast...The river is expected to fall below flood stage Tuesday afternoon and continue falling to 9.3 feet Thursday morning. Fld Observed Forecasts (7 am CDT) Location Stg Stg Day/Time Sun Mon Tue Big Black River West 15.0 20.0 Sat 7 am CDT 19.2 17.6 15.8