Flood Warning issued for Litchfield by NWS

Effective: 2021-09-04 10:32:00 EDT Expires: 2021-09-04 20:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Target Area: Litchfield The Flood Warning remains in effect The Flood Warning continues for the Housatonic River At Falls Village. * Until this evening. * At 10:15 AM EDT Saturday the stage was 7.2 feet. * Flood stage is 7.0 feet. * Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast. * Recent Activity...The maximum river stage in the 24 hours ending at 10:15 AM EDT Saturday was 8.3 feet. * Forecast...The river is expected to fall below flood stage this afternoon and continue falling to 5.2 feet Monday evening. * Impact...At 7.0 feet, Flood stage. The park above Falls Village Dam begins to flood, and water reaches the fields of White Hollow Farms near Limerock Road, and is at the edge of the Housatonic Valley Regional High School fields. Housatonic River Falls Village Flood Stage: 7.0 Observed Stage at Sat 10 am: 7.2 Forecast: Sat 2 pm 7.0 Sat 8 pm 6.8 Sun 2 am 6.5 Sun 8 am 6.3 Sun 2 pm 6.1 Sun 8 pm 5.9 Mon 2 am 5.7 Mon 8 am 5.5 Mon 2 pm 5.4 Mon 8 pm 5.2