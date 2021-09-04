CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
CloudFit cracks top quarter of Inc. 5000 list

By Rachael Smith
Lynchburg News and Advance
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCloudFit Software, located at 863 Church St., announced it placed in the top 25% on the 2021 Inc. 5000. In August, Inc. Magazine released its annual list of America’s fastest growing private companies — with CloudFit at number 1,079. According to a news release from CloudFit, the company made the...

