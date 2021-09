There’s an old 1854 one-room schoolhouse that sits on West Ash Street in Mason…. Back in 1854, Hiram Bristol donated an acre of his land to be used for the location of a school. A one-room schoolhouse was built on that acre by William Near, for a cost of only $299.95! This hunk of land was at the area which is now the northeast corner of the intersection of College and Columbia Roads, out in the countryside, west of Mason.