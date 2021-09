As an educator, a child of an educator, and a mother, I have watched in horror as Utah leaders refuse to step up and do what is right for our schoolchildren and our community. There is consensus among public health experts regarding the need for a layered approach to COVID-19 prevention in K-12 schools, including universal face coverings. I am one of many Utahns who have had enough and implore leaders at all levels to utilize a science-based approach to COVID-19 prevention.