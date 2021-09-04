CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Retail

Lemonda “Richard” Fox

Posted by 
Mountain Messenger
Mountain Messenger
 8 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2kQ1M4_0bmGUaT000

-Lemonda “Richard” Fox, 54, passed away on Wednesday, July 28, 2021, as the result of a sudden health issue.

He was born in Beeville, TX, to Richard Fox, and Shirley (Miller) Fox, on Apr. 27, 1967. He grew up in San Antonio TX, where he began his work career in the family sign business. He was blessed with an entrepreneurial work ethic. He owned and worked at numerous businesses from, sign painting, retail, food services, remodeling, security, and many more. He was also known for his being involved in civil and community projects to help improve the lives around him.

He is survived by his mother, Shirley Fox of Alderson; two stepdaughters, Elizabeth and Rachel of Virginia; sister, Jeanette Biggers and husband Curtis Biggers of Williamston, NC; brother, Staran Fox, and wife Jeanett Fox of Rainelle; four nephews, David Biggers of Virginia, Daniel Biggers of Florida, Nathaniel Fox, and Liam Fox of Rainelle; he was also blessed with many grandnieces, grand-nephews, and cousins.

The family wishes to extend our sincere thanks to the doctors, nurses, and staff at Greenbrier Valley Medical Center, and Raleigh General Hospital, who took care of him in his last hours of a life that was too short.

Due to the current COVID situation, no services are planned at this time.

For more in-depth information, condolences, well wishes, or to mail cards or letters, they may be sent to P.O. Box 181, Rainelle, WV 25962, or call 304-667-6839.

Comments / 0

Mountain Messenger

Mountain Messenger

Lewisburg, WV
15
Followers
32
Post
634
Views
ABOUT

Mountain Messenger is a weekly newspaper located in Lewisburg, WV and provides quality stories from Greenbrier County and its surrounding areas.

 https://mountainmessenger.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Virginia State
State
Florida State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Richard Curtis
IN THIS ARTICLE
#San Antonio#Raleigh General Hospital#Covid#P O Box
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Retail
NewsBreak
Obituaries
Related
Pierceton, INYour News Local

Richard Lee Clutter

Richard Lee Clutter, 47, beloved husband and independent spirit, left this life early Sunday morning, August 29. He leaves behind the love of his life, his wife Dana, and his family, son Austin, father Harvey, brothers Jason and Billy, and many aunts, uncles, and cousins. Richard lived his life on his own terms. He was always busy tinkering, building ingenious creations, creating stunning works of art, and inking unique tattoos at his tattoo shop in Pierceton. He was an amazing dad. He loved riding his Harley in the wind with Dana and their friends whenever the sun was shining. Richard didn’t know a stranger. He would talk to anyone and was known for his random acts of kindness. He loved the simple things in life, hanging out with his friends at Bar 13 and playing pool. He loved his cat Carlos, and his new best friend Molly, who followed him everywhere. He will be missed for his hilarious sense of humor and his ability to turn any situation into an adventure. He will be missed by friends and family, but especially by his beloved “Babydoll,” Dana. His legacy will always live on. Until we meet again, we’ll see you when we see you.
Madisonville, KYOwensboro Messenger-Inquirer

Gwendolyn Gwen Mae Fox

Gwendolyn (Gwen) Mae Fox, a long-time resident of Mortons Gap, KY, following an extended period of declining health, peacefully passed away on August 30, 2021 in Fairfax, Virginia, where she lived with her only child, Carolyn, and son-in-law, Darrell Walker. She celebrated her 98th birthday on July 3rd, 2021. Gwen...
CelebritiesPosted by
The Guardian

Michael Nader obituary

Michael Nader, who has died of cancer aged 76, was a TV heart-throb of the 1980s, appearing in the glitzy American soap Dynasty as Dex Dexter, who for a while “tamed” Alexis, the “superbitch” played by Joan Collins, in the TV-speak of the time. Dynasty’s ratings had soared with the introduction of Collins at the start of the programme’s second series in 1981. Her character was seeking revenge on her first husband, the ruthless oil business billionaire Blake Carrington (played by John Forsythe).
Norton, VACoalfield.com

DANA STEVEN CARTER

Dana Steven Carter “Steve”, 66, went home to be with the Lord on Tuesday, August 3, 2021 after a courageous battle with cancer at Norton Community Hospital surrounded by his loving family. Steve loved the Lord and fought the good fight. He was deeply loved by his family. He was...
Seymour, INTribTown.com

Edward Lloyd Howard

Edward Lloyd Howard, 72, of Seymour, passed away on August 19, 2021, in Indianapolis. He was born in 1949 to the late Edward H. and Dorothy E. (Cronquist) Howard in Rhode Island. Edward was the retired owner of Seymour Auto Supply and Ed’s Golf Carts. He moved around often since his dad was an officer of the United States Navy. The place he spoke of the most was Kwajalein Island (Marshall) Islands. While there, they hunted shells and loved the beach life. The family settled in Seymour after his father retired from the Navy. Ed went to work for his father at Seymour Auto Supply for many years until he purchased the business from him.
Colfax, NCmainstreetnews.com

Patricia Joyce Rutledge Morgan

COLFAX, NORTH CAROLINA - Patricia Joyce Rutledge Morgan, 86, Colfax, North Carolina, loving wife, mother, sister, grandmother and great-grandmother passed on to her new journey in heaven Saturday, July 31, 2021. Patricia “Pat”, daughter of the late Clifford Charner and Sarah Evelyn (Kesler) Rutledge, was born in Winder. She married...
Front Royal, VAroyalexaminer.com

Rachel Burke Keener (1915 – 2021)

Rachel Burke Keener, 106, passed away Saturday, August 14, 2021, at her home. A funeral service will be held on Thursday, August 19 at 11:00 a.m. at the Riverton United Methodist Church with Pastors Marc Roberson & James Boyette officiating. Interment will follow at Prospect Hill Cemetery in Front Royal.
Collegeskalb.com

Stephanie Fox

LC President, Dr. Rick Brewer, talks about a new weekly ministry coming to Louisiana College. Liz Leger with Avoyelles Sleeves Up has an updated list of vaccine sites for the month of September. Forecast. Meteorologist Rachael Penton's GDC Forecast. Updated: 22 hours ago. |. Meteorologist Rachael Penton's GDC Forecast. VOD...
Johnson County, INRepublic

Don Kimery

Don R. Kimery, passed away peacefully, in his sleep, in the early morning hours on Sunday August 8th 2021. He was born October 9th, 1928, in Johnson County Indiana to Ralph and Clara Kimery, the oldest son of twelve siblings. He served his country in the Korean War. In addition...
Obituariesinkfreenews.com

Sharleen Ann Miller

Sharleen Ann Miller, 69, died peacefully while surrounded by family Aug. 26, 2021, after a short battle with cancer. Sharleen was born Nov. 16, 1951, in Elkhart, to Marjorie (Baumgartner) and Harold Kaiser. She graduated from Wawasee High School, class of 1970 and graduated with a bachelor’s degree in biology from Valparaiso University in 1974.
Libby, MTDaily Inter Lake

Carol Swimley, 64

Carol Swimley, 64, of Libby passed away on Feb. 9, 2021, after a short battle with brain cancer. Carol was born in Los Angeles on Nov. 9, 1956, and was adopted into the loving family of Francis and June Young. Carol moved with her family to Libby in 1969. Her father Fran, was a concrete worker and was the supervisor for the sidewalks that were to be installed during the construction of the four lane highway that was done during the dam years. They made Libby their permanent home. Carol graduated in 1974 from Libby High School. She attended one year of college at the University of Montana. She began a banking career in 1974, working part time at First National Bank in Libby and spent 20 years there before moving to Glacier Bank in 1993. She spent 47 years in the banking business.
Salem, ORpolkio.com

Frank Ojeda Jr.

Frank passed away Aug. 11, 2021, at the age of 67. He was in Houston, Texas, supporting his wife during her medical treatment there. Frank was born in Cameron, Texas, to Francisco and Margarita Ojeda. The family migrated to Oregon where he spent the majority of his life. Frank graduated...
Polson, MTvalleyjournal.net

Richard Benner

POLSON — Richard Cary Benner, born on Jan. 30, 1947, in Eugene, Oregon, went gently into his Heavenly Father’s arms in his sleep in Polson on July 30, 2021. The only book that Dick ever read was the Bible and he had it right on his table where he sat each morning. He had lots of extended family, cousins and friends that loved him.
Pierceton, INinkfreenews.com

Richard Lee Clutter

Richard Lee Clutter, 47, beloved husband and independent spirit, left this life early Sunday morning, Aug. 29. He leaves behind the love of his life, his wife: Dana; and his family, son: Austin; step-son: Brandon Clark; father, Harvey; brothers, Jason and Billy; and many aunts, uncles, and cousins. Richard lived...

Comments / 0

Community Policy