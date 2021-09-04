-Lemonda “Richard” Fox, 54, passed away on Wednesday, July 28, 2021, as the result of a sudden health issue.

He was born in Beeville, TX, to Richard Fox, and Shirley (Miller) Fox, on Apr. 27, 1967. He grew up in San Antonio TX, where he began his work career in the family sign business. He was blessed with an entrepreneurial work ethic. He owned and worked at numerous businesses from, sign painting, retail, food services, remodeling, security, and many more. He was also known for his being involved in civil and community projects to help improve the lives around him.

He is survived by his mother, Shirley Fox of Alderson; two stepdaughters, Elizabeth and Rachel of Virginia; sister, Jeanette Biggers and husband Curtis Biggers of Williamston, NC; brother, Staran Fox, and wife Jeanett Fox of Rainelle; four nephews, David Biggers of Virginia, Daniel Biggers of Florida, Nathaniel Fox, and Liam Fox of Rainelle; he was also blessed with many grandnieces, grand-nephews, and cousins.

The family wishes to extend our sincere thanks to the doctors, nurses, and staff at Greenbrier Valley Medical Center, and Raleigh General Hospital, who took care of him in his last hours of a life that was too short.

Due to the current COVID situation, no services are planned at this time.

For more in-depth information, condolences, well wishes, or to mail cards or letters, they may be sent to P.O. Box 181, Rainelle, WV 25962, or call 304-667-6839.