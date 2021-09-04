CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
James Huffman Pyne

Mountain Messenger
-James Huffman Pyne, 96, passed away peacefully at his home following a short illness, on Wednesday, Aug. 25, 2021.

Born in Zenith, WV, on Oct. 23, 1924, he was the son of the late Reverend Otis Hampton Pyne and Macy Maude Wallace Pyne.

“Jim” was a member of the Fairlea Associate Reformed Presbyterian Church and had served as a Deacon. He was a retired autobody technician. Owning and operating his own shop, The Poor Boy Body shop, for many years. He also retired from the WVSOM as a Security Guard. Jim was a proud World War II Veteran and Purple Heart recipient. He served with the Big Red 1 during the D-day invasion from Omaha Beach to Aachen, Germany, where he was wounded in action. He loved gardening, hanging out at the Senior Center, cruising, dressing sharp and staying busy.

In addition to his parents Jim was preceded in death by his first wife, Violet Francis Martin Pyne and second wife, Catherine Wickline Dixon; grandson, Eric McCallister; and great-granddaughter, Dulce Ramirez. He was also preceded in death by ten brothers and sisters, Ruth Amos, William Pyne, Nelva Raines, Minnie Cole, Mildred “Lucille” Amos, Naomi (Eleanor) Radford, Otis Hampton Pyne, Jr., Jean Knight, Virginia Bradley, Sylvia Annalee Pyne, and half-brothers, Joseph Pyne, Thomas Pyne and sister, Vernie (Ilene) Dillon.

Jim is survived by his nine children, Larry Pyne of Caldwell, Mike Pyne at home, Annette Pyne of Muddy Creek Mountain, Gary (Connie) Pyne of Fairlea, Janet (Charles) Shelton of Fairlea, Drema (John) Boone of Covington, VA, Donna (Barry) Hoke of Fairlea, Tim (Tammy) Pyne of Ronceverte, Barry Pyne of Fairlea and step-daughter, Brenda Dixon. He is survived by nine grandchildren, Lara (Casey) Crane, of Aiken, SC, Christopher (Tonya) Massey of Daniels, WV, Jeff (Kacey) Massey of Fairmont, Heather Pyne of Fairlea and Amanda (Victor) Ramirez of Fairlea, April Kirk, Sampson (Misty) Kirk Jr. of Lewisburg, Brent (Jessica) Pyne of Lewisburg and Brye Pyne of Ronceverte. He is also survived by step-granddaughter, Becky Stephenson, and step-great-grandchild, Ian Witt. He is survived by five great-grandchildren, Avery and Emmy Crane of South Carolina, Jaxon Massey of Daniels, Caden, Aaron and Bella Massey of Fairmont, Violeta and Maya Ramirez of Fairlea, Skylar Groves and Jaylin Marshall of Lewisburg, Jada and Logan Kirk of Lewisburg, Gavin, Mason and Ella Pyne of Lewisburg; and three great-great-grandchildren, Nya, Jaylin Jr., and Kahlany Marshall of Lewisburg.

Visitation was held on Sunday, Aug. 29 before the funeral services at the Wallace & Wallace Funeral Home in Lewisburg, where the Rev. Ike Hughes officiated. Burial followed at Swope Cemetery in Lindside, WV.

Pallbearers were Gary Pyne, Tim Pyne, Barry Pyne, Brent Pyne, Christopher Massey and Jeff Massey.

Expressions of sympathy may be made to the Fairlea ARP Church.

Wallace & Wallace Funeral Home in Lewisburg is in charge of arrangements.

Please send online condolences by visiting www.WallaceandWallaceFH.com.

