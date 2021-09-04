CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Northern Guilford crushes Western Alamance, 50-0

By PHILIP DEUTSCH Special to the News, Record
greensboro.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA recap of the Northern Guilford football team's 50-0 rout of Western Alamance on Friday night:. The Nighthawks trampled Western Alamance with senior running back Jordan McInnis, avenging last year’s heartbreaking, season-ending overtime loss to the Warriors. Quarterback Jack Mercer was sharp in the pocket, connecting with his targets throughout the game. Western Alamance couldn’t get anything going against a stout Nighthawks defense.

