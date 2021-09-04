Northern Guilford crushes Western Alamance, 50-0

Winning your first game of the season at home is special, but winning the game in dominating fashion in front of your home crowd is even sweeter. Smiths Station got back into the win column last Friday night after blowing out the Columbus Blue Devils, 50-0. The team scored seven touchdowns and all they needed were the first three quarters to put the Devils away. It was a clean game that was played too, the Panthers didn’t commit any turnovers and had just two penalties. It is safe to say it was a near perfect performance.