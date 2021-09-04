Review: Fun and Challenging theHunter: Call of the Wild Opens Up Hunting in the Southwest with Rancho del Arroyo

Dice Legacy is a city builder with some colony management thrown in, all based around dice throws. It works like how you would expect a colony management game to work: you gather resources, build structures, explore and even fight mysterious hostile forces. Dice Legacy tasks place on an enigmatic procedurally generated ring world, like something from the Halo series. The first scenario has you play as a group of survivors, stranded on these strange shores. You’ll have to resources like food, metal, stone, etc. to survive, especially in the harsh winters. To do so, you’ll send your villagers out to perform tasks. Except your villagers are represented by dice, and the tasks they can perform are based on the tasks that are showing on their dice. If you want to gather resources, for instance, you’ll need a dice showing the “gather resource” icon. If none of your dice suit your needs, you can reroll them—but rerolling dice depletes its durability. If a dice’s durability drops below zero, it dies—and like in any colony sim, your citizens become unhappy if they start to die.