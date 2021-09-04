Review: Fun and Challenging theHunter: Call of the Wild Opens Up Hunting in the Southwest with Rancho del Arroyo
Hunting games have always been a hard sell for me. They have the tendency to lean too heavily towards realism at the expense of fun, or too much towards arcade-like at the expense of challenge. I wasn’t sure that there was a modern hunting game that I could lose hours in. Hunting Simulator 2 and Open Country were both ultimately disappointing. I recently had the chance to try out theHunter: Call of the Wild, and I’m mad at myself for not playing it sooner.thirdcoastreview.com
