A recently-elected district attorney in Georgia continued to make headlines with his indictments, though not in the manner typically associated with prosecutors. Embattled Chattahoochee Judicial Circuit District Attorney Mark Preston Jones (D) was arrested on Tuesday after being indicted by a Muscogee County Grand Jury on nine felony counts of misconduct in office, including charges of attempting to bribery and subornation of perjury. It marks the third time that Jones, who took office in January 2021, has been indicted in criminal cases since 2019.