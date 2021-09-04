CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
A's Starling Marte hit in head with pitch, exits game later

By Matt Snyder
CBS Sports
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA scary scene unfolded Friday night in Toronto when Blue Jays pitcher Alek Manoah hit Athletics outfielder Starling Marte in the head with a fastball. That was 92.1 mph to the temple area. It appears that it got the helmet, at least. As noted on the broadcast, the A's were...

www.cbssports.com

