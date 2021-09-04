Review: Disneyland’s Grey Stuff Dressed Up For Halloween!

If you have been looking forward to seeing the new Creations Shop and Club Cool come to life at EPCOT, we finally have some good news for you!. Disney has been hard at work renovating Future World for quite some time now, and although there is still a lot of work to be done, we now have an opening date for the highly anticipated Creations Shop and Club Cool. Disney Parks (@DisneyParks) just Tweeted a new update on the two locations, also announcing that the store will open September 15.