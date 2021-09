The Wrangell Sentinel is bringing on a new staffer to take over the weekly production of Alaska’s oldest continuously published paper. For three years, red-bearded Caleb Vierkant was the public face of the Wrangell Sentinel. The 20-something Texan was often spotted around town with a camera, wearing a Hawaiian-print shirt and walking his friendly mutt, Sky. Now, both man and dog have made their way back to Texas. Vierkant says he was traveling light on his way back down South.