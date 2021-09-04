CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Football

Hope Football Wins Season Opener

By Gary Stevens
whtc.com
 8 days ago

UNDATED (WHTC-AM/FM) – Daniel Romano rushed for two touchdowns as Hope defeated the visiting Anderson Ravens in the football season opener at Ray & Sue Smith Stadium on Friday night, 42-7. The Flying Dutchmen travel to Cedar Rapids next Saturday to take on the Coe Kohawks, with broadcast time at 1:40 PM on The Lakeshore’s 92 7 The Van.

#Football Season#Cedar Rapids#American Football#Whtc Am Fm#The Coe Kohawks
