7 things to do this Labor Day weekend in the Borderland
THINGS TO DO!
1. Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings
Theaters
PG-13 2H 12min
Shang-Chi, the master of unarmed weaponry-based Kung Fu, is forced to confront his past after being drawn into the Ten Rings organization.
Stars: Simu Liu Awkwafina, Tony Chiu-Wai Leung
2. Hatch Chile Festival
Saturday and Sunday
Hatch, NM
Chile roasting, restaurants, food vendors, entertainment, All doors will be thrown open to welcome you to Hatch, NM - The Chile Capital of the World.
3. El Paso Fallen Officers Memorial Car Show
Saturday 10AM
4th Annual El Paso Fallen Officers Memorial Car Show
Southwest University Event Center
6500 Montana Ave.
4 . New Mexico Wine Festiva l
Saturday - Monday
12PM
12125 Robert Larson Blvd., Las Cruces
Come sample over 100 wines from New Mexico's finest wineries.
Enjoy your favorites by the glass and take it home by the bottle or case.
All tickets include:
- A commemorative Viva Vino wine glass.
- $5 Off any bottle of wine at the Festival.
- Full access to the entertainment and festival grounds.
5. Puddle of Mudd with special guest Drowning Pool
Saturday
5PM
Speaking Rock Entertainment
Puddle of Mud will perform live at Speaking Rock! Drowning Pool will perform as an opener! Concert is FREE! 21+ Gates open at 5pm.
6 . UTEP Football
Saturday
UTEP vs. Bethune-Cookman
7PM
Sun Bowl, El Paso
7. Sun City Bacon Fest
Sunday
Wet 'N' Wild Waterworld, Anthony
10AM
Bacon Fest starts at 10:00 am including sales of bacon products. Beer sales start at noon.
- Admission is free to the event outside Wet N' Wild located under the Big Canopy & Pavilion
- Admission into the park to ride all the rides is $34.95
Visitors to the Sun City Bacon Fest can purchase items such as pig noses, Sun City Bacon Fest T-Shirts, and more at the official merchandise tent. Bacon food items expected on the overall menu include Bacon Burgers, Bacon Pizza, Bacon infused Tacos, Bacon Ham Sausage Combos, Bacon Ice-Creams, Bacon Fries, Bacon n' Beans, plus so much more!
