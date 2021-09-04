Nebraska museum gives overalls their due, and check out Valentine's brick-oven pizza
Overalls, the undisputed, down-home uniform of real Cornhuskers, are finally getting their due, at least in one small Nebraska town. Denim overalls are the featured attraction at an exhibit by the Table Rock Historical Society. There's a display of overalls worn by local farmers, artfully displayed on a clothes line, and dozens of historical photographs of young and old folks wearing the iconic worker's attire.fremonttribune.com
