Making smoothies is extremely versatile thanks to the wide range of fruits, vegetables, and extra ingredients you can add to your mixture. (If you prefer a thin, watery smoothie then disregard the following advice!) However, as far as we are concerned, adding a frozen banana to a smoothie does a lot to improve its texture. The consistency becomes creamier and richer thanks to the addition of the frozen fruit. One way to have bananas at the ready for your smoothies is to pre-package them in small chunks in plastic bags or containers in your freezer. All the same, the extra prep requires time and sometimes the motivation to plan for a future smoothie can be lacking.