Ohio Fish & Shrimp Festival returns

The Ohio Fish & Shrimp Festival is back for 2021 at Freshwater Farms of Ohio, a mile north of Urbana at 2624 N. U.S. 68. After a break last year, the 19th edition of the festival will be held on three consecutive Saturdays, Sept. 11, 18 and 25 – instead of its traditional three-day weekend format. Festival-goers, though, will be treated to the same crowd-pleasing mix of great food (including fresh seafood from the farm), family fun and live music performed on an outdoor stage.