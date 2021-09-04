Can my divorced daughter get her ex’s 401(k) funds tax-free?
Q. My daughter was recently divorced from her husband. She was awarded custody of her three small children. As part of the settlement, she was awarded half of her husband’s 401(k). She will be needing most or all of this money for a down payment on a house in which to raise her children. Is there any way for her to avoid paying tax on this money? She needs to put down as much as possible so she can afford the mortgage payments.www.lehighvalleylive.com
