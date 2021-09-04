Scrap Tire Disposal, Electronic Waste Day Sept. 11

The Champaign Health District and the North Central Ohio Solid Waste District are teaming up to host a Scrap Tire Disposal Day and Electronic Waste Day on Saturday, September 11 from 9 a.m. to noon at the Champaign County Fairgrounds. These events are being offered simultaneously on the same date and time at a shared location for the convenience of the local community. All participants are requested to enter at the Park Avenue entrance and exit through the Henry Street entrance of the Champaign County Fairgrounds.