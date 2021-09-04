Combine Set-up Field Day is Sept. 16

After the difficult harvest last year, and the prevalence of volunteer corn in soybean fields this year, there is a need to re-visit proper combine setup to minimize loss during good years or bad. Join us on September 16, 1-3:30 p.m. as experts discuss proper setup for corn and we look at this applied in the field. Dr. Elizabeth Hawkins will discuss yield monitor calibration through the season. Jason Hartschuh will walk over a combine and share set-up tips. We will also discuss care and cleaning which could save a lot of headaches this fall due to shortages in replacement parts and equipment. Lastly, a harvest demonstration will show yield loss with different setups and how to calculate it. Location is the corner of Clark and Herr Roads north of Urbana. Bring a lawn chair if you do not want to sit for the duration. In the event of a cancellation due to weather, please register to provide your contact information: http://go.osu.edu/CombineSetup.