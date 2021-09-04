9-4-21 milwaukee man placed on probation for mailing cellphone to fox lake prison inmate

A Milwaukee man convicted of mailing a cellphone to a Fox Lake Correctional inmate has been placed on probation. Dodge County Circuit Court judge Joseph Sciascia placed 54 year old Steven Robertson on probation for 12 months for Delivery of Illegal Articles to Inmate. On August 15, 2020, a Mailroom Officer at Fox Lake Correctional inspected an envelope addressed to an inmate that contained a rectangular metal object. After running the envelope through an x-ray machine, the object appeared to be a cellphone. The envelope had the return address of Milwaukee law firm in an unsuccessful attempt to keep the package from being opened by prison officials.