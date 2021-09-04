CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Public Health

NBC 5 Responds: Searching for a COVID-19 Test? You're Not Alone

By Diana Zoga
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIn the face of the latest surge of COVID-19 cases in North Texas, consumers tell NBC 5 Responds they are scrambling to find tests. Read on to learn what’s happening and where to start your search if you need a COVID-19 test. “It's a completely different world right now”. Last...

www.nbcdfw.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Antigen Test#Nbc#Covid 19#Nbc 5#Covid#Methodist Health System
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Covid Testing
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
Related
Public HealthPosted by
EatThis

If You Live Here, You're in COVID Danger

Virus expert Michael Osterholm predicts a further spike in Delta cases. "I do," he warns. And they might be coming to your neighborhood. "One of the challenges we have right now is as a country, we're in a series of regional epidemics of COVID overlaid into one big national pandemic outbreak. For example," Osterholm told MPR, "initially we saw cases rapidly elevated in Florida, Louisiana, Missouri, Southern Missouri, Northern Arkansas, and Mississippi. Those numbers are actually leveling off and starting to come down. What we're seeing now, however, is big regional increases in the following regions. Read on—and to ensure your health and the health of others, don't miss these Sure Signs You Have "Long" COVID and May Not Even Know It.
Public HealthPosted by
FOX2Now

More U.S. first responders are dying of COVID-19

March 11, 2021. It was supposed to be a turning point in the coronavirus pandemic for Erin Tokley, a longtime Philadelphia police officer, Baptist minister, and 47-year-old father of three. It was supposed to be the day of his vaccine appointment. Instead, it was the date of his funeral. Tokley...
Public HealthHealthline

What Is Your Actual Risk of Getting COVID-19 If You’re Vaccinated?

So-called “breakthrough infections” have been reported in some people who have been fully vaccinated. The Delta variant has led to an increase in these cases. But raw data shows the risk of breakthrough cases is very small for vaccinated people, potentially 1 in 5,000. Additionally, the risk of being hospitalized...
Tarrant County, TXNBC Dallas-Fort Worth

New Drive-Thru COVID-19 Testing Locations Open Across Tarrant County

Tarrant County Public Health has opened two new drive-thru COVID-19 testing sites on Friday. The new testing sites will be at the Resource Connection, located at 1500 Circle Drive - Parking Lot D, in Fort Worth, and at the Northeast Annex, located at 837 Brown Trail, in Bedford. Both sites are run by BioIQ, which aims to help connect people to health testing, according to Connie Cochran.
Birmingham, ALwvtm13.com

COVID-19 Q&A: Can you be re-infected with the virus?

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. — WVTM 13 is working with health experts to get you the facts on any questions you may have related to the COVID-19 vaccines. In this segment, a viewer asks WVTM 13's Ian Reitz can someone who has already had COVID-19 get it again? UAB Infectious Disease Dr. Michael Saag explains in the video above.
AgricultureHouston Chronicle

The FDA Is Begging You Not to Take Horse Dewormer for Covid-19

“You are not a horse. You are not a cow,” the Food and Drug Administration tweeted on Saturday alongside a link to a page on their website explaining “Why you should not use Ivermectin to treat or prevent Covid-19.”. Why? Because Ivermectin, a medication usually reserved for deworming livestock, is...
Gillette, WYcchwyo.org

COVID-19 Testing Information

Healthcare provider, or the Walk-in Clinic to receive an order for a COVID-19 test. Drive-through COVID-19 testing is available in Gillette, Wyoming without a doctor’s visit. Drive-through COVID-19 testing is performed Monday-Friday from 8 am-2 pm, excluding holidays. Appointments are required; call 688-1000, Monday-Friday from 8 am-4 pm to schedule...
New York City, NYPosted by
EatThis

Delta Symptoms Usually Appear in This Order

The COVID-19 pandemic has been unpredictable from the start: Few epidemiologists could have envisioned this is where we'd be, more than 18 months in. But a year and a half of study has enabled scientists to learn about the virus's patterns, particularly when it comes to initial symptoms. This is the latest research about the order in which those first physical signs appear. Read on to find out more—and to ensure your health and the health of others, don't miss these Sure Signs You May Have Already Had COVID.
Public HealthPosted by
Best Life

Dr. Fauci Warns Not to Do This If You Got Pfizer

The COVID-19 vaccines available in the U.S. were all found to be highly effective, no matter which one you received. But as the Delta variant has quickly spread to become the dominant strain, breakthrough infections in fully vaccinated people have become more of a concern for some. Now, as new research is beginning to shed light on how well each type of vaccine works against the latest strain, some are beginning to question whether additional shots will be necessary to keep themselves safe. But during a recent interview, Anthony Fauci, MD, chief White House COVID adviser, took time to warn people who got the Pfizer vaccine to not do one thing in the wake of a new study.
Public HealthPosted by
EatThis

9 Signs You've Already Had COVID, Says Mayo Clinic

A new study just came out confirming what too many suffering Americans already knew: A COVID-19 infection, even a mild one, can at times result in debilitating symptoms that can last longer than a year—potentially a lifetime. It's called Long COVID, or Post-COVID Syndrom (PCS) or post-acute sequelae of SARS-CoV-2 (PASC). And it can happen to up to 30% of those who get COVID. "Quite honestly, anybody can develop it," says Dr. Billie Schultz, a Mayo Clinic physical medicine and rehabilitation expert. "So they've looked at who is more likely to have these symptoms that linger, and…honestly, anybody can. It doesn't depend on the severity of the COVID infection. It doesn't necessarily depend on the patient's age. It doesn't necessarily depend on their educational level. It can really be anybody that we see. Common signs and symptoms that linger over time include" the following. Read on—and to ensure your health and the health of others, don't miss these Sure Signs You Have "Long" COVID and May Not Even Know It.
Family RelationshipsHuffingtonPost

My Brother Died And My Anti-Vaccine Siblings Are Telling Me Not To Come To His Funeral

In July, as the delta variant of the coronavirus spread and the call to get vaccinated grew more urgent, four of my six siblings’ vitriol against public health officials became more defiant and illogical. While I have been dismayed by their anti-vaccine stance for months, I am now especially worried about facing them at our brother Daniel’s funeral in September. Daniel died earlier this year of complications from diabetes at the age of 64, and we agreed to meet in his honor in California this fall.
Public HealthPosted by
EatThis

Early Signs You Have a Delta Infection

Reports of rising caseloads and travel restrictions, reminders to mask up—the COVID-19 pandemic may seem frustratingly like more of the same. But the face of COVID is changing. Not only is the Delta variant much more contagious, it also seems to be producing slightly different initial symptoms. Those are important to know, even if you've been vaccinated, because the virus can produce breakthrough infections. If you experience any of these symptoms, get a COVID test and call your doctor for advice. Read on to find out more—and to ensure your health and the health of others, don't miss these Sure Signs You Have "Long" COVID and May Not Even Know It.
Florida Statewfla.com

7 fully vaccinated Florida COVID-19 patients die in what doctors say is extremely rare situation

OSCEOLA COUNTY, Fla. (WESH) — Patricia Seemann runs her own medical practice in St. Cloud, providing health care services to homebound patients. She said, up until two weeks ago, she was able to successfully treat every patient who contracted COVID-19. But, since then, she said seven fully vaccinated patients died from complications, such as pneumonia or stroke, caused by the virus.
Tampa, FLCleveland News - Fox 8

New COVID-19 symptom emerging, doctors say

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – There’s a new COVID-19 symptom, doctors say, they’re seeing in patients. An earache. This symptom, according to experts, is now being reported more and more by those who end up testing positive. With new emerging variants doctors all over the world are reporting the symptoms of...
Miami, FLPosted by
CBS Miami

CBS4 Investigates: Miami Hospital Nurse Posts Disturbing Photos, Captions Of NICU Baby On Social Media

MIAMI (CBSMiami) – A Jackson Health System employee is on administrative leave following disturbing posts on social media that appear to mock a baby in the neonatal intensive care unit. Out of respect for the baby and the baby’s family, CBS4 has decided not to share the pictures in their entirety. Instead, the photos have been cropped to show only the captions: The first read, “My night was going great then boom!” (Courtesy of CBS4 News Viewer) The other read, “Your intestines posed (sic) to be inside not outside baby” and is followed up with “#gastroschisis.” (Courtesy of CBS4 News Viewer) Gastroschisis is a birth defect...

Comments / 0

Community Policy