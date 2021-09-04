The Football Fever: Captain Kamryn Babb inspiring his teammates with his desire to play
Kamryn Babb is currently rehabbing his fourth torn ACL knee ligament, striving to make an on-field impact at Ohio State. He doesn't have the playing resume but his desire to keep coming back has impressed the team, including roommate and fellow captain Chris Olave who told reporters, "to see his face, going through all that and get through it sets an example for so many in this program."abc6onyourside.com
