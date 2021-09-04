CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Man who died in officer-involved shooting near Missoula ID'd

The name of the man who died during an incident with Missoula law enforcement last Sunday has been released. Ravalli County Sheriff Steve Holton has identified the deceased as Johnny Lee Perry II of Missoula.

The Ravalli County Coroner's Office is conducting the Coroner investigation, which Sheriff Holton states "is common practice when another agency's personnel are involved in a custodial death."

The Montana Division of Criminal Investigation is also conducting an independent investigation as well.
An autopsy was performed earlier this week by pathologists at the Montana Division of Forensic Science in Missoula and Holton says the Ravalli County Sheriff's Office is waiting for the results from the autopsy and toxicology examinations.

The completed investigation will be turned over to the Missoula County Attorney's Office so that a Coroner's Inquest can be conducted.

