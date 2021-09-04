CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Missoula, MT

No charges filed following Missoula Hellgate HS lockdown

By MTN News
Posted by 
Q2 News
Q2 News
 8 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=40LSeI_0bmGOAM800

No charges have been filed in connection with Thursday afternoon’s lockdown at Hellgate High School.

Missoula Police Department Public Information Officer Lydia Arnold says three juveniles involved -- and their parents -- have provided statements and at this time no charges are being filed against the youths.

However, "pending review of the case, the City and/ or County Attorney’s offices may proceed with charging," a news release states.

The juveniles were released to their parents after providing statements on Thursday. The incident involved a report of a gun on campus.

MTN News
Students returning to class following a lockdown at Hellgate High School on Sept. 2, 2021.

Arnold says MPD and Hellgate High School “received a very credible report of a threat towards the school involving a firearm.” However, detectives have determined a firearm was not directly involved in the incident and only the threat of one was.

“A threat of violence towards a school has a wide spread impact. The swift, and professional response from Principal Miller, faculty and staff, as well as all the involved law enforcement helped resolve a critical incident at the school,” Arnold noted.

Comments / 0

Q2 News

Q2 News

2K+
Followers
1K+
Post
411K+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest Billings, Montana news and weather from Q2 News, updated throughout the day.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Missoula, MT
Government
Missoula, MT
Crime & Safety
Local
Montana Education
Local
Montana Crime & Safety
Missoula, MT
Education
City
Missoula, MT
Local
Montana Government
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Mtn News Students#Mpd#Hellgate High School
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
High School
NewsBreak
Education
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Lockdown
Related
Missoula County, MTPosted by
Q2 News

Man jailed on deliberate homicide charge in Missoula

UPDATE: A judge has ordered Staryal D. Johnston held on $1 million bond. A man is facing a deliberate homicide charge in Missoula following the death of a woman on Thursday. Missoula County deputies responded to reports of a disturbance in the 7400 block of Azalea Drive, west of Missoula at approximately 10 p.m. Law enforcement arrived at the scene and found a woman who was “unresponsive," according to a news release.
Fromberg, MTPosted by
Q2 News

Body recovered from vehicle found in Fromberg ditch

A body was recovered from a vehicle found on Saturday in Fromberg, according to the Carbon County Sheriff's Office (CCSO). The Sheriff's Office wrote in a Facebook post that shortly before 7 p.m. Saturday, a man called CCSO dispatch reporting he had found an upside-down vehicle in an irrigation ditch near his property in Fromberg.
Lockwood, MTPosted by
Q2 News

Sheriff seeking help finding 2 Lockwood robbery suspects

The Yellowstone County Sheriff's Office is seeking helping identifying two suspects in an armed robbery in Lockwood last weekend. The robbery occurred in the early morning hours of Saturday, Aug. 28, at the Casey's Corner convenience store in Lockwood, Sheriff Mike Linder said in a Thursday release.

Comments / 0

Community Policy