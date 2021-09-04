No charges filed following Missoula Hellgate HS lockdown
No charges have been filed in connection with Thursday afternoon’s lockdown at Hellgate High School.
Missoula Police Department Public Information Officer Lydia Arnold says three juveniles involved -- and their parents -- have provided statements and at this time no charges are being filed against the youths.
However, "pending review of the case, the City and/ or County Attorney’s offices may proceed with charging," a news release states.
The juveniles were released to their parents after providing statements on Thursday. The incident involved a report of a gun on campus.
Arnold says MPD and Hellgate High School “received a very credible report of a threat towards the school involving a firearm.” However, detectives have determined a firearm was not directly involved in the incident and only the threat of one was.
“A threat of violence towards a school has a wide spread impact. The swift, and professional response from Principal Miller, faculty and staff, as well as all the involved law enforcement helped resolve a critical incident at the school,” Arnold noted.
