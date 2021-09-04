CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Memphis, TN

Murder suspect who allegedly shot at off-duty MPD Officer arrested by U.S. Marshals

By FOX13Memphis.com News Staff
Posted by 
FOX 13 Memphis WHBQ
FOX 13 Memphis WHBQ
 8 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=48jdvi_0bmGO0c700

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A man who allegedly shot at an off-duty MPD Officer was arrested by U.S. Marshals Friday.

U.S. Marshal Tyreece Miller announced the arrest of Quintrelle Doss for First Degree Murder and Attempted First Degree Murder.

On June 11, an off-duty Memphis Police Officer was shot at from a car. The alleged suspect was Quintrelle Doss.

On June 23, an Attempted First Degree Murder arrest warrant was issued for Doss.

On July 14, a separate and unrelated warrant for First Degree Murder was issued for Doss. The Marshals Service said it does not know the circumstances of this alleged crime at this time.

These cases were adopted for a fugitive investigation by the U.S. Marshals Two Rivers Violent Fugitive Task Force.

Working with the Memphis Police Department Multi-Agency Gang Unit and the Shelby County Fugitive Apprehension Team, the Marshals Task Force tracked Doss to an apartment near the 3700 block of Kingsbench Drive in Memphis.

Doss attempted to hide in the attic of this apartment, but after falling through the ceiling, he was taken into custody without further incident, Marshals said.

“Murder suspects are a high priority for the USMS Task Force,” said U.S. Marshal Tyreece Miller.

©2021 Cox Media Group

Comments / 5

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
FOX 13 Memphis WHBQ

FOX 13 Memphis WHBQ

Memphis, TN
60K+
Followers
64K+
Post
25M+
Views
ABOUT

FOX13 Memphis WHBQ is serving the Mid-South local coverage you can count on with local news, sports, weather, and traffic.

 https://www.fox13memphis.com/
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Tennessee Crime & Safety
City
Memphis, TN
Memphis, TN
Crime & Safety
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Murder#U S Marshals#Memphis Police#Mpd#Mpd#The Marshals Service#The Marshals Task Force#The Usms Task Force#Cox Media Group
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
Related
Memphis, TNPosted by
FOX 13 Memphis WHBQ

MPD: Man shot dead early Saturday morning

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A man is dead after an overnight shooting in Memphis. Memphis police said officers responded just after 4:30 a.m. to Hyacinth Drive and Hyacinth Cove. A man was found shot and pronounced dead at the scene. No suspect information was released. Call 901-528-CASH with tips. Download the...
Colorado StatePosted by
FOX 13 Memphis WHBQ

Colorado man who drove 167 mph, livestreamed fatal crash gets 15 years

BRIGHTON, Colo. — A Colorado man who was speeding at 167 mph and livestreamed a subsequent fatal crash was sentenced Friday to 15 years in prison. Bryan Kirby, 44, was sentenced Friday, The Denver Post reported. He was convicted of vehicular homicide, reckless manslaughter and leaving the scene of an accident on July 15, according to the Adams County District Attorney’s Office.

Comments / 0

Community Policy