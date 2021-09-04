Murder suspect who allegedly shot at off-duty MPD Officer arrested by U.S. Marshals

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A man who allegedly shot at an off-duty MPD Officer was arrested by U.S. Marshals Friday.

U.S. Marshal Tyreece Miller announced the arrest of Quintrelle Doss for First Degree Murder and Attempted First Degree Murder.

On June 11, an off-duty Memphis Police Officer was shot at from a car. The alleged suspect was Quintrelle Doss.

On June 23, an Attempted First Degree Murder arrest warrant was issued for Doss.

On July 14, a separate and unrelated warrant for First Degree Murder was issued for Doss. The Marshals Service said it does not know the circumstances of this alleged crime at this time.

These cases were adopted for a fugitive investigation by the U.S. Marshals Two Rivers Violent Fugitive Task Force.

Working with the Memphis Police Department Multi-Agency Gang Unit and the Shelby County Fugitive Apprehension Team, the Marshals Task Force tracked Doss to an apartment near the 3700 block of Kingsbench Drive in Memphis.

Doss attempted to hide in the attic of this apartment, but after falling through the ceiling, he was taken into custody without further incident, Marshals said.

“Murder suspects are a high priority for the USMS Task Force,” said U.S. Marshal Tyreece Miller.

