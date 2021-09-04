CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Man in critical condition after shark attack in Gulf of Mexico

By CNN
 8 days ago
CNN — A man was left in critical condition after falling overboard into the Gulf of Mexico and being attacked by a shark.

His leg was partially severed from the attack.

The Coast Guard said a medical helicopter transferred the 64-year-old man to a hospital early Friday morning after the attack 35 miles from Grand Isle, Louisiana.

“The man had reportedly been untangling fishing nets from the vessel’s propeller when he fell overboard and was bitten by a shark of an unknown size and species,” the Coast Guard said in a news release.

“Crew members aboard the Moon Glow (the fishing vessel) applied a tourniquet to the man’s partially amputated leg and radioed for help.”

The Coast Guard received a radio call for help around 12:51 am.

“When the helicopter crew arrived, a Coast Guard rescue swimmer administered first aid and applied a new tourniquet to the man’s leg,” the Coast Guard said in the press release.

The crew hoisted the injured man and transported him to University Medical Center New Orleans in critical condition.”

