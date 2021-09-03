CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Lynnfield, MA

Letter: Shameful move in Lynnfield

By The Editors
Posted by 
Itemlive.com
Itemlive.com
 8 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3TPI7Z_0bmGNUjD00

To the editor:

I attended the Select Board meeting Monday evening and I was both surprised and saddened by the turn of events.

The Meeting House — which has been under the care and custody of the society since a Town Meeting vote in 1960 — was taken away from them and turned over to the town-appointed Historical Commission.

I wasn’t surprised at the ultimate action, as the Society has been literally locked out of the building (the locks were actually changed to bar the Society from entry) for months without this official vote.

What bothered me was the rudeness displayed by the board. The Society has worked diligently at maintaining this town gem for six decades, all at no cost to the taxpayers. For months now, the town commission has been attacking the Society. In addition to the lockout, all the artifacts donated to the Society over the many years are being held by the commission. They won’t turn them over. Adding insult to injury, the commission has announced that it is also taking over the Society’s chief fundraising event — The Country Store — and calling it their own.

Last Monday, after allowing this type of behavior by one of its appointees, the Select Board would not give the Society even one minute at the meeting to state its case.

In fact, the members of the board would not even look at the many Society members in the audience. After 60 years of service by the Society, I think most would agree it deserved at least 60 seconds at the meeting.

On the sidewalk after the meeting a woman summed it up with a comment to a board member: shameful.

Cathy Slater
Lynnfield

The post Letter: Shameful move in Lynnfield appeared first on Itemlive .

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Itemlive.com

Itemlive.com

Lynn, MA
215
Followers
174
Post
30K+
Views
ABOUT

Itemlive.com is the online home of The Daily Item, founded in 1877, covers Lynn, Lynnfield, Nahant, Peabody, Saugus, Swampscott, Marblehead, and Revere with a team of local reporters that know our communities. We publish six days a week.

 https://www.itemlive.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Lynnfield, MA
Government
Local
Massachusetts Government
City
Lynnfield, MA
Local
Massachusetts Society
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Meeting House#Town Meeting#Historical Commission#The Town Commission#The Country Store#The Select Board
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Society
Related
Labor IssuesPosted by
The Hill

Vaccine mandates test Biden ties with labor

President Biden ’s strong ties to labor unions could be put to the test by his administration's embrace of vaccine mandates. Biden on Thursday unveiled a much more heavy-handed approach to combating COVID-19 compared to what the administration has favored in the past. In a speech, he scolded vaccine-hesitant and...
New York City, NYPosted by
The Hill

Bidens, former presidents mark 9/11 anniversary

President Biden and first lady Jill Biden attended a ceremony marking the 20th anniversary of the Sept. 11 terror attacks at ground zero in New York City on Saturday. They were joined by other former presidents and elected officials, including former Presidents Obama and Clinton, former Secretary of State and first lady Hillary Clinton , former first lady Michelle Obama and former New York City Mayor Michael Bloomberg (D). After Biden arrived at the ceremony, he was spotted talking briefly with Senate Majority Leader Charles Schumer (D-N.Y.).
TennisPosted by
Reuters

Raducanu completes fairytale in New York by winning U.S. Open

NEW YORK, Sept 11 (Reuters) - Britain's Emma Raducanu completed a Grand Slam fairytale on Saturday by beating Canadian Leylah Fernandez 6-4 6-3 in the clash of the teens to be crowned U.S. Open champion. It was a victory that required blood, sweat and in the end a few tears...
TennisPosted by
CNN

Novak Djokovic is one win away from a calendar grand slam and 21st major title

(CNN) — Novak Djokovic is one win away from a record-breaking 21st major title and the first calendar grand slam in men's singles since 1969. He needed the full five sets to do it, but the world No. 1 from Serbia defeated No. 4 Alexander Zverev of Germany 4-6, 6-2, 6-4, 4-6, 6-2 in the US Open semifinal at Arthur Ashe Stadium on Friday.
U.S. PoliticsPosted by
The Associated Press

FBI releases newly declassified record on Sept. 11 attacks

WASHINGTON (AP) — The FBI late Saturday released a newly declassified document related to logistical support given to two of the Saudi hijackers in the run-up to the Sept. 11, 2001, terrorist attacks. The document details contacts the hijackers had with Saudi associates in the U.S. but does not provide proof that senior Saudi government officials were complicit in the plot.
POTUSPosted by
The Hill

Bush calls out domestic extremism in 9/11 speech

Former President George W. Bush warned of the threat posed by domestic extremist groups on the 20th anniversary of the Sept. 11, 2001, terror attacks, arguing that there are similarities between “violent extremists abroad” and those “at home.”. In remarks at a memorial ceremony near Shanksville, Pa., the site of...
Congress & CourtsPosted by
Reuters

FBI releases declassified 9/11 document after Biden order

Sept 11 (Reuters) - The FBI on Saturday released the first document related to its investigation of the Sept. 11, 2001, attacks on the United States and allegations of Saudi government support for the hijackers, following an executive order by President Joe Biden. Relatives of the victims had called on...

Comments / 0

Community Policy