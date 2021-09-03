CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Peabody, MA

Doing business the Peabody way

By Gayla Cawley
Posted by 
Itemlive.com
Itemlive.com
 8 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3TPI7Z_0bmGNTqU00

We hope the commitment Sarah Narcus and Ellen Basch said Peabody city officials made to them will be kept on Sept. 9 when the daughter-and-mother business team go before the City Council to have some of their 16 conditions of operations modified.

Narcus and Basch operate Olio, a 43 Main St. business that won accolades from wedding and event planning industry publications within a year of opening in 2019. When COVID-19 sent their business into a nosedive in March 2020, the pair kept their business afloat, determined to remain on Main Street as a commercial presence.

They will ask councilors on Sept. 9 to amend their February 2018 council-approved special permit to allow them to operate events until midnight instead of 10:30 p.m. Sundays through Thursdays, and ask for other permit modifications including ones related to idling vehicles and smoking.

Narcus said Ward 2 Councilor Peter McGinn told her that operation conditions originally specified for Olio by the council could be reexamined “if we needed to.”

“We were told, ‘this is how it works in Peabody,'” Narcus said.

We hope the council follows through on that assurance and grants Olio’s request to modify conditions to, in Narcus’ words, “…put us in line with other downtown special permits.”

Peabody’s Community Development Authority committed $480,000 to help Narcus and Basch start their business. They combined that amount with $1 million from the Small Business Administration to turn a former vacant downtown building into a successful venue space.

Narcus and her mother sound like they are looking for nothing more than a fair shake when it comes to asking the council for permit modifications. We hope councilors, specifically McGinn, agree.

The post Doing business the Peabody way appeared first on Itemlive .

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Itemlive.com

Itemlive.com

Lynn, MA
215
Followers
174
Post
30K+
Views
ABOUT

Itemlive.com is the online home of The Daily Item, founded in 1877, covers Lynn, Lynnfield, Nahant, Peabody, Saugus, Swampscott, Marblehead, and Revere with a team of local reporters that know our communities. We publish six days a week.

 https://www.itemlive.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Peabody, MA
Peabody, MA
Business
Massachusetts State
Massachusetts Cars
Local
Massachusetts Business
Local
Massachusetts Government
Peabody, MA
Government
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The City Council
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Small Business
NewsBreak
Economy
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Cars
Related
Labor IssuesPosted by
The Hill

Vaccine mandates test Biden ties with labor

President Biden ’s strong ties to labor unions could be put to the test by his administration's embrace of vaccine mandates. Biden on Thursday unveiled a much more heavy-handed approach to combating COVID-19 compared to what the administration has favored in the past. In a speech, he scolded vaccine-hesitant and...
New York City, NYPosted by
The Hill

Bidens, former presidents mark 9/11 anniversary

President Biden and first lady Jill Biden attended a ceremony marking the 20th anniversary of the Sept. 11 terror attacks at ground zero in New York City on Saturday. They were joined by other former presidents and elected officials, including former Presidents Obama and Clinton, former Secretary of State and first lady Hillary Clinton , former first lady Michelle Obama and former New York City Mayor Michael Bloomberg (D). After Biden arrived at the ceremony, he was spotted talking briefly with Senate Majority Leader Charles Schumer (D-N.Y.).
TennisPosted by
Reuters

Raducanu completes fairytale in New York by winning U.S. Open

NEW YORK, Sept 11 (Reuters) - Britain's Emma Raducanu completed a Grand Slam fairytale on Saturday by beating Canadian Leylah Fernandez 6-4 6-3 in the clash of the teens to be crowned U.S. Open champion. It was a victory that required blood, sweat and in the end a few tears...
TennisPosted by
CNN

Novak Djokovic is one win away from a calendar grand slam and 21st major title

(CNN) — Novak Djokovic is one win away from a record-breaking 21st major title and the first calendar grand slam in men's singles since 1969. He needed the full five sets to do it, but the world No. 1 from Serbia defeated No. 4 Alexander Zverev of Germany 4-6, 6-2, 6-4, 4-6, 6-2 in the US Open semifinal at Arthur Ashe Stadium on Friday.
U.S. PoliticsPosted by
The Associated Press

FBI releases newly declassified record on Sept. 11 attacks

WASHINGTON (AP) — The FBI late Saturday released a newly declassified document related to logistical support given to two of the Saudi hijackers in the run-up to the Sept. 11, 2001, terrorist attacks. The document details contacts the hijackers had with Saudi associates in the U.S. but does not provide proof that senior Saudi government officials were complicit in the plot.
POTUSPosted by
The Hill

Bush calls out domestic extremism in 9/11 speech

Former President George W. Bush warned of the threat posed by domestic extremist groups on the 20th anniversary of the Sept. 11, 2001, terror attacks, arguing that there are similarities between “violent extremists abroad” and those “at home.”. In remarks at a memorial ceremony near Shanksville, Pa., the site of...
Congress & CourtsPosted by
Reuters

FBI releases declassified 9/11 document after Biden order

Sept 11 (Reuters) - The FBI on Saturday released the first document related to its investigation of the Sept. 11, 2001, attacks on the United States and allegations of Saudi government support for the hijackers, following an executive order by President Joe Biden. Relatives of the victims had called on...

Comments / 0

Community Policy