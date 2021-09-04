The AP Top 25 Fared

CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
No. 1. Alabama (0-0) did not play. Next: vs. No. 14 Miami, Saturday. No. 2. Oklahoma (0-0) did not play. Next: vs. Tulane, Saturday. No. 3. Clemson (0-0) did not play. Next: vs. No. 5 Georgia, Saturday. No. 4. Ohio State (1-0) beat Minnesota, 45-31. Next: vs. No. 11 Oregon,...

College SportsPosted by
The Spun

Watch: College Football Kicker Ejected After Opening Kickoff

Those watching tonight’s game between USC and Stanford were treated to possibly the quickest ejection in college football history. College football fans know the targeting rule very well. It’s one of the most controversial rules in the sport and often ends up with officials making a questionable call. On the...
Florida StatePosted by
The Spun

Video Of Florida State Cheerleaders Goes Viral After Loss

Florida State suffered one of the most-shocking losses of college football’s Week 2 slate. The Seminoles, coming off an impressive Week 1 showing against top 10 Notre Dame, suffered a stunning upset loss against Jacksonville State on Saturday night. Florida State was upset, 20-17, on a last-second Hail Mary!. The...
Ohio StatePosted by
The Spun

Watch: Embarrassing Moment For Ohio State Drum Major

Ohio State football is hosting its first home game of the season, and for many, the first that they’ve been able to attend since the 2019 season. The Best Damn Band in the Land, the school’s beloved marching band, was also not able to attend home games last year due to COVID-19.
College SportsPosted by
The Spun

College Football Fans Are Not Happy With FOX On Saturday

There’s no question that FOX had the best game on the schedule for Week 2 of the college football season. Unfortunately, some parts of the country didn’t get to see the closing minutes of the Ohio State-Oregon game. Since the final minutes of the Ohio State–Oregon game interfered with the...
Ohio StatePosted by
The Spun

LeBron James Has Blunt Message For Ohio State Football

Ohio State’s defense has been so disappointing this afternoon against Oregon that not even LeBron James can put a positive spin on their performance. During the second half of today’s game, James had a message for the Buckeyes’ defense. He admit that it’s going to be a rough film session for Kerry Coombs’ crew this Sunday.
College Sportsandthevalleyshook.com

Playing Dirty: LSU

Welcome back to Playing Dirty, our weekly gag Q&A with the Tigers’ upcoming opponent! However... this week is a little different. Given t the affinity LSU fans have for our friends in Lake Charles combined with the fact that program has gone through some truly sad stuff over the past year and change, we didn’t think it would be appropriate to crack McNeese State jokes this week. Instead we’re gonna turn the spotlight back to the SEC’s biggest punching bag at the moment: us! We’re not gonna let our rivals roast us better than we can ourselves!
Ohio StatePosted by
The Spun

Look At What Someone Left On Ohio State’s Midfield Logo

The Oregon Ducks left the Ohio State Buckeyes a gift at their midfield logo following Saturday’s thriller. Years ago, it was former Oklahoma quarterback Baker Mayfield who planted the Sooners’ flag at the OSU logo at midfield. This time around, it was the Ducks’ turn. A small rubber duck was...
College SportsESPN

College football Power Rankings after Week 2

What college football's Week 2 schedule lacked in high profile games, it more than made up for in drama. Multiple teams in the top 10 survived close calls despite upstart performances from scrappy teams keen on pulling an upset early in the season. Ohio State was one team that did...
Oregon StateMercury News

Oregon stuns Ohio State: What it means for the Pac-12

Oregon went to hallowed ground without its star player, held off mighty Ohio State in the fourth quarter and came away with perhaps the most significant regular-season victory for the Pac-12 in a quarter century. A two-touchdown underdog missing All-American defensive end Kayvon Thibodeaux, the Ducks controlled the line of...
College SportsPosted by
On3.com

Week 1 AP Top-25 poll released

AP Poll voters watched the opening weekend of college football. With plenty of Power Five matchups and a top-five showdown in Charlotte, there was plenty to evaluate. Montana upset No. 20 Washington. Fifth-ranked Georgia escaped Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte with a 10-3 win over No. 3 Clemson, putting the Bulldogs squarely in the College Football Playoff conversation. Florida State nearly knocked off No. 9 Notre Dame, thanks to a fourth-quarter comeback led by former UCF quarterback McKenzie Milton.
Mississippi StatePosted by
The Associated Press

NC State at Mississippi State highlights ACC This Week

Here are things to watch in the Atlantic Coast Conference in Week 2:. North Carolina State at Mississippi State. The Power Five matchup against a Southeastern Conference foe features two teams coming off big wins. The Wolfpack racked up 293 yards rushing in a 45-0 victory over South Florida. The Bulldogs built a 14-0 lead against Louisiana Tech, then gave up 34 unanswered points before mounting the biggest comeback in school history in a 35-34 win. NC State will have to deal with QB Will Rogers, who completed 39 of 47 passes for 370 yards and three touchdowns to key the Bulldogs’ winning comeback. He also tied the Mississippi State single-game record with 12 consecutive completions. Sophomore RB Zonovan Knight rushed for a game-high 163 yards, including a 46-yard TD run, caught two passes for 16 yards, and had a 25-yard kickoff return for the Wolfpack. This will mark only the second time the Wolfpack have traveled to Starkville and the first since posting a 6-0 win in 1931. The series is tied 3-3. The Bulldogs’ slated trip to Raleigh last season was canceled because of COVID-19.
Colleges247Sports

Virginia Tech Director of Recruiting Beau Davidson departs for Texas Tech

Virginia Tech Director of Recruiting Beau Davidson will be departing the program to accept the same position at Texas Tech, multiple sources confirmed VTScoop's report from earlier in the day. Davidson spent three seasons with Virginia Tech and was promoted to Director of Recruiting during the 2021 offseason. The Katy,...

