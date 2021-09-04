Funeral for Connecticut sergeant killed during Ida set for Sept. 9
Connecticut troopers are preparing to bury a 26-year veteran of the force who was swept away by rushing floodwaters early Thursday morning. Sgt. Brian Mohl was assigned to Troop L in Litchfield. He was working a midnight shift while remnants of Post-Tropical Depression slammed into the state. Officials said Mohl was found dead after he made a call for help when his car was being swept away near Jacks Bridge in Woodbury.www.ctpost.com
