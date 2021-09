GARDEN CITY, N.Y. (CBSNewYork) — More help is on the way for nearly 100,000 veterans on Long Island. Nassau County is in partnership with the nonprofit New York Youth Network, which is about to rehabilitate the crumbling gymnasium at Mitchel Field veteran housing in Garden City, CBS2’s Jennifer McLogan reported Thursday. After serving in Iraq and Afghanistan, Sgt. Michael Zervos is back on U.S. soil. He, his wife and children are based at Mitchel Field’s veteran housing complex with 60 other families. “Bus stop is right over there. They can get off, come home, they can come here. I think it’s gonna be...