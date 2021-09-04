CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Topeka, KS

First Friday Art Walk brings mix of live music, art galleries and shopping opportunities to NOTO

By Keith Horinek
KSNT
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTOPEKA (KSNT) – September’s First Friday Art Walk brings a mix of live music, art galleries and shopping opportunities to the NOTO arts district in North Topeka. First Friday activities included Contemporary Bluegrass music on the Red Bud Stage, Tyler Gregory playing at Dirty Girls Adventures, Topeka-based musicians Elvin Graves and Riley Voth, a.k.a SO3 at the Norseman Brewery, 13 parks, 13 artists at Stephen Smith Art gallery, and plenty of face paintings, street artists and, of course, shopping for patrons to enjoy.

www.ksnt.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Topeka, KS
Lifestyle
Local
Kansas Lifestyle
City
Topeka, KS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Art Museum#Art Galleries#Ksnt#Contemporary Bluegrass#The Red Bud Stage
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Arts
NewsBreak
Shopping
NewsBreak
Music
Related
Labor IssuesPosted by
The Hill

Vaccine mandates test Biden ties with labor

President Biden ’s strong ties to labor unions could be put to the test by his administration's embrace of vaccine mandates. Biden on Thursday unveiled a much more heavy-handed approach to combating COVID-19 compared to what the administration has favored in the past. In a speech, he scolded vaccine-hesitant and...
New York City, NYPosted by
The Hill

Bidens, former presidents mark 9/11 anniversary

President Biden and first lady Jill Biden attended a ceremony marking the 20th anniversary of the Sept. 11 terror attacks at ground zero in New York City on Saturday. They were joined by other former presidents and elected officials, including former Presidents Obama and Clinton, former Secretary of State and first lady Hillary Clinton , former first lady Michelle Obama and former New York City Mayor Michael Bloomberg (D). After Biden arrived at the ceremony, he was spotted talking briefly with Senate Majority Leader Charles Schumer (D-N.Y.).
TennisPosted by
Reuters

Raducanu completes fairytale in New York by winning U.S. Open

NEW YORK, Sept 11 (Reuters) - Britain's Emma Raducanu completed a Grand Slam fairytale on Saturday by beating Canadian Leylah Fernandez 6-4 6-3 in the clash of the teens to be crowned U.S. Open champion. It was a victory that required blood, sweat and in the end a few tears...
LawPosted by
The Hill

Judge rules Apple is not 'illegal monopolist' in high-profile Epic case

Apple is not an illegal monopoly but has engaged in illegal anti-competitive conduct, a California federal judge ruled Friday in the high-profile case brought by Epic Games. Judge Yvonne Gonzalez Rogers, an Obama appointee, ruled that “the court does not find that it is impossible,” but rather that Epic failed to demonstrate that Apple is “an illegal monopolist.”
Public HealthPosted by
The Hill

CDC: Unvaccinated 11 times more likely to die from COVID-19

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) announced results from a study Friday that found unvaccinated individuals were 11 times more likely to die from COVID-19 than fully vaccinated people. The research, spanning more than 600,000 people in 13 jurisdictions, also determined that unvaccinated populations were over 10 times...
TennisPosted by
CNN

Novak Djokovic is one win away from a calendar grand slam and 21st major title

(CNN) — Novak Djokovic is one win away from a record-breaking 21st major title and the first calendar grand slam in men's singles since 1969. He needed the full five sets to do it, but the world No. 1 from Serbia defeated No. 4 Alexander Zverev of Germany 4-6, 6-2, 6-4, 4-6, 6-2 in the US Open semifinal at Arthur Ashe Stadium on Friday.

Comments / 0

Community Policy