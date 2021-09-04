Shed Destroyed By Fire At Village Exchange Center Urban Farm

AURORA, Colo. (CBS4) – Fire crews from both Denver and Aurora rushed to a burning shed near the Stanley Marketplace on Friday. The shed at a garden for the Village Exchange Center caught fire on Friday evening.

The Aurora-based non-profit urban farm, located at 2501 Dallas Street, helps support immigrants, refugees, and underserved residents. The garden opened last spring, during the pandemic.

Fire investigators are trying to determine if the fire was intentionally set.