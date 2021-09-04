CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Aurora, CO

Shed Destroyed By Fire At Village Exchange Center Urban Farm

By Jennifer McRae
CBS Denver
CBS Denver
 8 days ago

AURORA, Colo. (CBS4) – Fire crews from both Denver and Aurora rushed to a burning shed near the Stanley Marketplace on Friday. The shed at a garden for the Village Exchange Center caught fire on Friday evening.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2sAUXs_0bmGMRBf00

(credit: CBS)

The Aurora-based non-profit urban farm, located at 2501 Dallas Street, helps support immigrants, refugees, and underserved residents. The garden opened last spring, during the pandemic.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2HTNoK_0bmGMRBf00

(credit: CBS)

Fire investigators are trying to determine if the fire was intentionally set.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3oCYQ1_0bmGMRBf00

(credit: CBS)

