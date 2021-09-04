Utah’s top elected education leaders decline to take a public position on masking in schools
After debating for more than an hour Friday, the Utah Board of Education voted not to take any public position on masking in schools. The board, which oversees K-12 education in the state, has largely been kept from setting the policy for face coverings in classrooms this year, which has instead been arbitrated by Utah lawmakers. Some members said they were frustrated over that.www.sltrib.com
Comments / 0