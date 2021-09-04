CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bedford, MA

Bedford Police looking to identify man who approached girl

By Boston 25 News Staff
 8 days ago
Bedford Police looking to identify man who approached girl

BEDFORD, Mass. — Bedford Police are looking to the public to help identify a man who approached a girl on Friday.

The man was walking along Pine Street when he approached a girl and asked her where she lived, before continuing towards The Great Road, police said.

Anyone with information on the man's identity is asked to call Bedford Police.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

