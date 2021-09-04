CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
COVID-related hospitalizations continue to rise in El Paso County

EL PASO COUNTY, Colo. (KRDO) -- Since July, El Paso County has seen an uptick in COVID-19 related hospitalizations.

Thursday, there was an increase of six hospitalizations. Statewide, there were 833 hospitalizations. That's the highest number the state has seen since January.

During a press conference Thursday , Governor Jared Polis described the pandemic in Colorado as the "crisis of the unvaccinated."

According to state data, 9 out of 10 hospitalized Coloradans are unvaccinated.

At UCHealth hospitals, out of the 263 patients hospitalized, 216 are unvaccinated. Officials say among the 74 patients on ventilators, only 7 are vaccinated.

On August 23 , El Paso County Public Health estimated 65% of El Paso County residents have at least had one dose of the COVID shot, but only 58% are fully vaccinated.

This week, El Paso County's incidence rate hit 254 cases per 100,000 residents. That's a 27% increase from the week before.

To find out where you can get vaccinated, click here.

The post COVID-related hospitalizations continue to rise in El Paso County appeared first on KRDO .

