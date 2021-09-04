CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Monongahela, PA

Lawrence A. Marche Sr. – Monongahela

 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLawrence A. Marche Sr., 77, of Monongahela, died Tuesday, Aug. 31, 2021, at home. Born April 18, 1944, in Monongahela, he was the son of the late Albert L. and Joanetta L. Louttit Marche. After graduating from Monongahela High School in 1964, Larry worked 19 years at the former Homestead Mill. After leaving the mill, he became the head pressman at the former Daily Herald in Monongahela until its closing, then became the head machinist at SKC Co. in Venetia until his retirement. He always enjoyed fixing and working on anything mechanical and enjoyed watching and photographing birds. Surviving are two sons and a daughter-in-law, Larry A. Jr. (Linda) Marche of Monongahela, and John W. Marche of Van Voorhis; a brother, Bob W. Marche of Bolten, Conn.; and a sister, Lois Ann Lesnick of Monongahela; four grandchildren, Benjamin, Natalie and Noel Marche and Joseph Backus; an aunt and uncle, Ruth and Larry Kumpf of New Eagle, and two cousins, Scott Kumpf and Sherri Kumpf-Vizzuet of Monongahela. Preceding him in death were his first wife, Helen Marche, who died July 25, 2007; and his second wife, Sandra Marche, who died in 2017; a son, David J. Marche, who died Jan. 16, 2021; and his two brothers, John L. Marche in 1955 and Gary C. Marche, who passed in 2017. MARSHALL MARRA FUNERAL HOME, 216 Chess St., Monongahela, 724-258-6767, is in charge of the arrangements. Condolences can be made online at marshallmarrafuneralhome.com.

