It’s finally here. The 2021 UNC Football season has arrived as Mack Brown and the Tar Heels head to Blacksburg, Virginia to take on the Virginia Tech Hokies on Friday night. The Tar Heels enter this season with high expectations. Many consider them the second-best team in the Atlantic Coast Conference and arguably Clemson’s toughest matchup in years if they meet in the conference title game. But those expectations can only become a reality if UNC takes a big step forward this season.