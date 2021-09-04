CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
TV Series

Law And Order: SVU Is Losing Two Major Stars In Season 23 Premiere

By Adam Holmes
Posted by 
CinemaBlend
CinemaBlend
 8 days ago
Cover picture for the article

When you’ve been as on the air for as long as Law & Order: SVU has, naturally there have been a lot of shakeups in the main cast. Mariska Hargitay and Ice-T may still be keeping the show anchored as Olivia Benson and Fin Tutola of the Special Victims Unit all these years later (the former having been part of the NBC show since the beginning, and the latter joining in Season 2), but many people have come and gone from their lives. Well, SVU Season 23 will kick off with its own departures, as Jamie Gray Hyder and Demore Barnes are leaving the series.

www.cinemablend.com

Comments / 2

CinemaBlend

CinemaBlend

Saint Louis, MO
35K+
Followers
26K+
Post
10M+
Views
ABOUT

CINEMABLEND is the go-to-source for today's information and updates on new movies, tv shows, and celebrity news. Visit now to see what's new!

 https://www.cinemablend.com
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Ice T
Person
Christopher Meloni
Person
Peter Scanavino
Person
Kelli Giddish
Person
Jamie Gray Hyder
Person
Mariska Hargitay
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Law And Order#Svu#Wolves#The Special Victims Unit#Nbc#Law Order Svu#Emergence#Defense#Monsterverse
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
TV Series
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
TV & Videos
NewsBreak
Star Wars
Related
CelebritiesHello Magazine

Law & Order: SVU star mourns heartbreaking death of close friend

Law & Order: Special Victims Unit star Ice-T has been left devastated following the tragic death of a close friend. The rapper-turned-actor was crushed after learning of the passing of writer and producer Joseph Taheim Bryan, who was fatally shot on Thursday. The two had recently worked together on an action film titled Equal Standard.
CelebritiesPosted by
Outsider.com

‘Law & Order: SVU’ Star Mariska Hargitay Explained How Friends Like Debra Messing and Maria Bello Have Helped Her with Parenthood

“Law & Order: SVU” star Mariska Hargitay understands parenthood is tough at times. That’s why she is glad to have some friends around. Well, these friends also have experience as actresses, too. Debra Messing, Maria Bello, and Ali Wentworth are among those who share parenting and show business backgrounds. Hargitay, who plays Sergeant Olivia Benson on the long-running NBC police drama, talked about having those types of friends in her life during a 2012 interview with “Good Housekeeping” magazine.
TV SeriesPosted by
Outsider.com

‘Law & Order: SVU’: Here’s Why Detective Nick Amaro Actor Danny Pino Left the Series

“Law & Order: SVU” star Danny Pino made his mark with his beloved Detective Nick Amaro character on the crime show series. Hearts broke with his departure after the season 16 finale. Throughout the series, Amaro’s passion and hot-headedness often caused difficulties not only for himself but the entirety of the team. In a lot of ways, Amaro mirrored Stabler, who he was essentially replacing. Actually, fans drew a lot of parallels with Amaro’s relationships with other castmates as well. One of the most recent fan theories garnering attention likened the Stabler-Benson dream duo to Amaro’s relationship with SVU’s Amanda Rollins. While Danny Pino didn’t address the fan theories, he did offer some insight into his departure from the series.
TV SeriesPosted by
TVLine

Law & Order: SVU's Jamie Gray Hyder Says Exit Was Not Her Choice

One of Law & Order: SVU‘s outgoing squad members has provided some clarity on her upcoming exit: The choice to leave was not her own. Jamie Gray Hyder — who is departing the NBC drama alongside co-star Demore Barnes — took to Twitter on Saturday to inform fans that, “The decision was made above my pay grade and wouldn’t have been my choice. But hey, that’s showbiz for ya.” Along with her message, Hyder wrote the following caption: “Kat’s outta the bag… #SVU23 Just got a lot less colorful.” Hyder and Barnes’ exits were announced Friday; both of their characters — detective Kat Tamin...
TV SeriesPosted by
Outsider.com

‘Blue Bloods’ Major Guest Stars for Upcoming Season 12 Revealed

There’s no shortage of familiar faces over on “Blue Bloods.” Popular actors like Tom Selleck, Bridget Moynahan, and Donnie Wahlberg star in the police drama on CBS. As of now, fans are gearing up for season 12 of the series. Writers for the show are looking to bring more drama and action to the series and are doing so with several new guest stars making an appearance. The new season is premiering on Friday, October 1 at 8 p.m. ET. The first episode of the season is called “Hate is Hate.”
TV SeriesPosted by
CinemaBlend

Last Man Standing And 9 More Cancelled TV Favorites That Won't Be Back This Fall

As we head firmly into the 2021 Fall TV season, which is thankfully nowhere near as disjointed and scattershot as last year's, audiences are no doubt waiting for the returns of such broadcast hits as Grey's Anatomy and The Masked Singer, along with cable winners like Yellowstone and What We Do in the Shadows. But considering just how many TV shows are airing on a weekly basis throughout each year, it can be hard to keep track of everything that isn't coming back due to cancellation. Networks and studios don't tend to promote those quite as much.
TV Seriescartermatt.com

NCIS season 19: Is David McCallum no longer a series regular?

While we know that David McCallum is going to be returning on NCIS season 19, is it going to be in a slightly different capacity? Signs suggest that this is the case. Today, CBS unveiled the first press release for the upcoming September 20 premiere and one thing caught our eye almost immediately: McCallum (who of course plays Ducky) is listed as a part of the recurring cast. Even last year, when he was in a limited number of episodes, hew as listed as a part of the regular cast. This could mean that David is no longer technically a series regular on the show.
Chicago, ILtvinsider.com

‘Chicago Med’: Meet the New Doctors in the Season 7 Premiere (PHOTOS)

The NBC drama said goodbye to two of its original cast members — Torrey DeVitto (Natalie Manning) and Yaya DaCosta (April Sexton) — at the end of Season 6, and there are some changes coming to the ED this fall. Steven Weber, who recurred as Dr. Dean Archer, has been upped to series regular, and Kristin Hager and Guy Lockard have joined the cast.
CelebritiesPosted by
Glamour

Christopher Meloni and Mariska Hargitay Teased Fans With a Steamy Benson & Stabler Pic

Christopher Meloni and Mariska Hargitay are doing their best to break the Internet. Ever since Meloni returned to the Law & Order verse to reprise his role as Elliot Stabler on L&O: SVU as well as his own series, L&O: Organized Crime, fans of the series reawakened their hopes that the detective would begin a romantic relationship with his former partner Olivia Benson (Hargitay).
TV SeriesPeople

Emily VanCamp Is Exiting The Resident Ahead of Season 5 Premiere

Emily VanCamp is leaving The Resident after four seasons. The actress, 35, is ending her run as nurse practitioner Nic Nevin ahead of the medical drama's season 5 premiere, Entertainment Weekly reports. It is not immediately clear as to why VanCamp, who has starred on the Fox drama since 2018, is leaving the show.
TV SeriesPopculture

'Law & Order' Actress Says Surprise Exit from Series Wasn't by Choice Ahead of Season 23

News of Law & Order: SVU star Jamie Gray Hyder's exit after just two seasons on the show came as a surprise not just to fans, but also to the actress. Hyder, who is exiting the longtime crime drama alongside her co-star Demore Barnes, made the announcement on Twitter that her decision to leave the show was not hers. Both Hyder and Barnes joined the show in Season 21 as recurring cast members before being promoted the following season to regulars.
TV SeriesPosted by
Outsider.com

‘Law & Order: SVU’ Fans Are Surprised By the Age of Some of its Viewers

Mature topics have been tackled on “Law & Order: SVU” over its 22 seasons. Some fans are surprised by the age of that show’s viewers. When we speak of mature topics, things like sexual assault, murder, and domestic violence are part of the Special Victims Unit’s work. A Reddit thread, though, covered the age issue around the NBC police drama. It’s titled “it’s so weird to me when i remember that there’s people over like 18 on the svu reddit”.

Comments / 0

Community Policy