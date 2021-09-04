CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Watch Kyle Schwarber Give Red Sox Lead Back With Seventh-Inning Double

By Jenna Ciccotelli
Did We Just Get First Legit Answer To Malcolm Butler Super Bowl Mystery?. Kyle Schwarber really wanted the Red Sox to win against the Cleveland Indians on Friday. Schwarber, who opened the scoring with a leadoff home run in the first inning, knocked a seventh-inning double that brought Danny Santana and Jonathan Araúz around to score.

