Huge wildfire near Lake Tahoe slows as weather improves
SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, Calif. (AP) — Better weather has slowed the growth of the huge California wildfire near Lake Tahoe resort communities, authorities said Friday. The Caldor Fire remained only a few miles from the city of South Lake Tahoe, which was emptied of 22,000 residents days ago, along with casinos and shops across the state line in Nevada, but no significant fire activity occurred since Thursday , officials said.lancasteronline.com
