CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Movies

Review: 'Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings' answers the call

By Tom Santilli
Posted by 
WSYM FOX 47
WSYM FOX 47
 8 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=49hV0A_0bmGKMo000

Tom Santilli is a respected journalist and member of the Critics Choice Association, Detroit Film Critics Society and Online Film Critics Society since 2010. Tom is the Executive Producer and co-host of the syndicated TV show, " Movie Show Plus ," which has been on the air for 20+ years in the Metro-Detroit market and Mid-West. He is also the film critic for WXYZ-TV. Twitter: @tomsantilli, Facebook & Instagram: @filmsurvivor.

Since "Avengers: End Game" in 2019 and the pandemic that would follow, the Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU) has been mostly a slow-burn...much of the excitement has shifted away from cinemas to at-home Disney+ series like "WandaVision," "Falcon & The Winter Soldier" and "Loki," with the MCU having started to set the stage for its "Phase Four." The only theatrical MCU film since "End Game" has been "Black Widow," a movie that chronologically took place back following the events of "Captain America: Civil War," so it feels like forever since the movies have actually propelled us forward in any major way towards whatever the MCU might have in store upcoming.

With "Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings," the Marvel origin-story formula is palpable, but while it fails to launch us forward into the teased "multi-verse" that we know is around the corner, it introduces one of the coolest, original characters the MCU has seen in quite a while: Shang-Chi. Unlike the TV shows that have introduced possible "new" versions of The Falcon, Captain America and Loki, Shang-Chi and the artifacts known as the "Ten Rings" feel fresh, and they open up new possibilities for the MCU at large.

Grade: B+

"Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings" is funny, action-packed and full of interesting characters. In other words, it delivers upon the high expectations MCU fans have developed over the course of the past twenty-something films. Shaun - soon to be known by his birthname, Shang-Chi (Simu Liu) - and his best-friend, the wise-cracking Katy (Awkwafina) are just two valet drivers living in San Francisco when we first meet them. Shaun's grandmother wonders if the two will ever marry, and Katy's family wonder if she will ever try to live up to her potential in any meaningful way.

After a high-energy opening action piece set on a city bus (one of the best sequences in modern MCU memory), Katy learns that "Shaun" has a mysterious past that he's kept hidden from her. First, he has a sister, Xialing (Meng'er Zhang) and his parents are...let's say, "unique." His mother, Li (Fala Chen) comes from a mystic alternate dimension. His father, Xu Wenwu (Tony Leung) an immortal warrior in possession of the legendary "Ten Rings" artifacts. The "Ten Rings" is also the name of dad's elaborate underground organization...a group that actually was mentioned in passing all the way back in "Iron Man 2."

Xu Wenwu finds a way to reunite his family, but he is misguided. It's up to Shang-Chi, Katy, Xialing and others to stop him, lest he open up an ancient gateway of evil creatures that will destroy their mother's magical realm.

The movie feels like a loving homage to martial-arts films of the past, from the hand-to-hand combat to some of the more "unnatural" fighting styles ("Crouching Tiger, Hidden Dragon" came to mind more than once while watching). And even though the origin story of Shang-Chi hits familiar notes along the way, the characters feel like positive additions to the MCU. Without spoiling anything, the film also manages to weave in more than one unexpected characters from MCU's past, with hilarious results. The movie lags a bit in the middle, and the convoluted CG-action towards the end feels a bit messy, but all is forgiven because of the central characters.

Espeically Tony Leung as Xu Wenwu. In a different universe, his performance as Shang-Chi's father would earn him some award consideration...he's that good. The performance comes to life due to Leung, but even as written, he's the MCU's best villain since Thanos...and being one of the few movies to come out since Thanos, that's surprising that he holds his own. The character isn't written as evil, and even though his methods can be questioned, most of what he does is out of love...love for his wife, his children and his family as a whole. A hero is only as good as his villain, and Xu Wenwu makes Shang-Chi that much better.

The film manages to fit perfectly within the MCU without nagging questions that challenge the continuity (like in the other films, why didn't Nick Fury beep Captain Marvel sooner?). It figured out a way to have real stakes, doing so in a way that wouldn't bring much attention from the outside world...you will understand, for example, why The Avengers or others weren't called in to intervene. And with the two stinger scenes during the end-credits, there were audible gasps in the theater, and entire new facets of discovery and excitement unleashed. Shang-Chi and The Ten Rings - the organization and the artifacts - will most surely play a large role in things to come.

"Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings" is an upper-echelon MCU film, and like the very best of them, it only leaves you salivating for the next installment.

Grade: B+

Genre: Action, Adventure, Fantasy.
Run Time: 2 hours 12 minutes.
Rated PG-13.

Starring: Simu Liu, Tony Leung, Awkwafina, Michelle Yeoh, Wah Yuen, Meng'er Zhang

Directed by Destin Daniel Cretton ("Just Mercy," "The Glass Castle," "Short Term 12").

"Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings" is in theaters on Friday, September 3rd, 2021.

Comments / 0

WSYM FOX 47

WSYM FOX 47

6K+
Followers
4K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest Lansing-Jackson, Michigan news and weather from WSYM FOX 47, updated throughout the day.

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Michelle Yeoh
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Ten#Wxyz Tv#Tomsantilli#Facebook Instagram#Wandavision#Mcu#Falcon#Katy Xialing
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Marvel Cinematic Universe
NewsBreak
Disney
NewsBreak
Movies
Related
TV & VideosDecider

Is ‘Shang-Chi’ on HBO Max or Netflix?

Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings introduces a brand-new Marvel superhero, bringing martial arts action to the Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU). Wondering if you can stream it at home on Netflix or HBO Max? Let’s break down everything you need to know. The film stars Simu Liu as...
MoviesPosted by
CinemaBlend

Shang-Chi And The Legend Of The Ten Rings Ending Explained: What Happens In Ta-Lo, And What It Could Mean For The Future

SPOILER WARNING: The following article contains major spoilers for Shang-Chi And The Legend Of The Ten Rings. If you have not yet seen the film, read on at your own risk!. After 13 years and 24 movies, Marvel Studios releases carry a great weight when it comes to anticipation for big endings. The way the blockbusters conclude have not only created an expectation for spectacle, but also for details that will pave the way for the future of the franchise. In this respect, Shang-Chi And The Legend Of The Ten Rings doesn’t disappoint. The third act is built on fantastical and epic action, and viewers are introduced to a whole new world with great potential for further exploration.
MoviesMovieWeb

Disney Only Has Three Weeks to Decide If Marvel's Eternals Gets Delayed Yet Again

It appears that Disney reportedly only has three weeks left to make a decision on whether the upcoming Marvel film Eternals will remain as a theatrical exclusive, or if it will instead receive a hybrid release. Just recently the new report that came from Yahoo, has revealed that Disney still has not made a final decision. Disney and Marvel Studios are reportedly considering the same hybrid release as Black Widow back in July. Apparently, this decision could finally be made depending on the box office performance for Shang-Chi. The recently released film, Shang-Chi, is currently tracking to break box office records over this coming Labor Day weekend.
MoviesPosted by
BGR.com

Marvel just answered one of our biggest ‘Shang-Chi’ questions

After the red carpet premiere of Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings, we saw the first reactions to the most mysterious MCU film of 2021. Black Widow is a prequel set between Civil War and Infinity War. No Way Home is the third installment in the MCU’s Spider-Man trilogy. Like Shang-Chi, Eternals will introduce brand new heroes, but we already know what to expect from the latter. The Eternals have been living in the MCU for millennia. We’ll soon find out what they were up to while the Avengers were saving the day. But what about Shang-Chi (Simu...
MoviesPosted by
CinemaBlend

How Much Could Marvels’ Shang-Chi Make Opening Weekend? Here’s The Latest

With the next Marvel movie, Shang Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings, now under a month away, it’s time to talk about what we expect from the release. Will Simu Liu’s introduction into the MCU soar to great heights or become a flop for the studio? There’s a lot of factors to keep in mind, especially as COVID-19 cases rise, but experts do have early numbers for the film’s opening weekend at the box office.
Movies/Film

Did Kevin Feige See Simu Liu’s Famous ‘Shang-Chi’ Tweet?

Though Simu Liu had been around the business long before Marvel came knocking at his door, most fans likely weren’t familiar with the actor when he was first cast as the lead in the soon-to-be-released Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings. As is usually the case in this age of social media, Liu’s Twitter account was quickly uncovered, and, to the delight of many, a fun surprise was laying in wait. Years ago, he’d tweeted about wanting to play Shang-Chi and then watched as his self-fancast came true!
Moviesepicstream.com

Jackie Chan Replaces Simu Liu as Shang-Chi in Impressive Video

Socially awkward straightedge fraud. Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings will bring in an entirely different feel to the Marvel Cinematic Universe with its martial arts theme and when Marvel Studios finally unveiled its first trailer a few months back, some fans couldn't help but be reminded of a certain martial arts icon, no other than Jackie Chan himself. To be fair, the brilliant minds behind the film have stated in the past that Shang-Chi's fight sequences are heavily inspired by some of Chan's legendary films.
MoviesPosted by
CinemaBlend

First Shang-Chi Clip Sees Simu Liu’s Marvel Character Locked In Combat

While Black Widow rewound the clock last month to show what Scarlett Johansson’s Natasha Romanoff was up to between Captain America: Civil War and Avengers: Infinity War, the next two entries in the Marvel Cinematic Universe’s film slate are centered on new characters. November will introduce the Eternals, and early next month, we’ll meet Shang-Chi. There’s just a few more weeks to go until Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings’ theatrical release, the movie’s first clip has been released, and it sees Simu Liu’s Marvel character fighting in an especially dangerous environment.
Movies/Film

Shang-Chi Star Simu Liu Wants To Team Up With Spider-Man In The MCU

Simu Liu is calling for the Spider-Man crossover you didn't know you needed. While Liu shows off his martial arts and karaoke skills as the star of Marvel Studio's latest feature film, "Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings," he's clearly spent his off-screen hours digging deep and going through his character Shang-Chi's wilder storylines.
Moviesmarketresearchtelecast.com

Simu Liu thinks Shang-Chi may have a sequel

Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings It is shortly after its premiere and during the last days there has been a lot of promotional material and statements about the long-awaited film that will star an oriental hero. In this case, the actor in charge of giving life to Shang-Chi it is Simu Liu, who is enthusiastic about the alternatives that arise thanks to the confirmation of this project within the Marvel Cinematic Universe.
Moviesdigitalspy.com

Marvel boss reveals whether he saw Simu Liu's tweet about Shang-Chi

Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings is sure to make a huge star out of Simu Liu, the first Asian leading man in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. It's a role the actor has wanted for a while, most famously tweeting Marvel back in 2018 that he wanted to talk to them about the film, which the studio were looking to get off the ground at the time.
Movieswegotthiscovered.com

Shang-Chi Star Reportedly Returning For Multiple MCU Projects

Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings is set to introduce a brand-new hero into the MCU, in the form of Simu Liu’s titular martial arts master. We’re expecting this to be just the beginning of Liu’s Marvel career, then, with sequels and crossovers and team-up projects no doubt coming his way. And it’s likely that another major player from Shang-Chi’s origins movie could have a future in the franchise, too.
Moviesuncrazed.com

Marvel’s ‘Shang-Chi’ Rotten Tomatoes Score Unveiled

Marvel’s Shang-Chi and The Legend of The Ten Rings has debuted at 92% on Rotten Tomatoes. Digital Spy were amongst the lucky few to receive early veiwing. They described it as “distinct and fresh” film that presented audiences with “almost an entirely insular story: one of grief, betrayal and martial-arts magic”.
MoviesGamespot

Who's Who In Shang-Chi? Every New Character In The Upcoming Marvel Movie (That We Know Of)

Shang-Chi introduces a ton of new characters to the MCU. Here are the ones to look out for. Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings is just around the corner, and as the first Phase 4 movie set in the present day MCU, there's sure to be a lot to keep track of. Not only do we need to stay on our toes and remember all the fallout of major events like Infinity War and Endgame, we also need to juggle a massive cast--most of whom are either making their MCU debuts, or were invented wholesale for the movies and have no comic book history to build from.
Moviesyoursun.com

The real star of 'Shang-Chi' is not who you think it is

Should I be delighted or depressed that a new Marvel superhero film will soon be introducing a lot of people to one of the greatest actors and last true movie stars of his generation?. Since “Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings” left me in a pretty good mood,...
MoviesPosted by
CinemaBlend

5 Reasons Why Shang-Chi Will Be My First Trip Back To The Movie Theater In Well Over A Year

Do you want to know the last movie I saw in the movie theater? Onward. Onward! That movie came out on March 6, 2020! That lines up, since a lot of stuff started shutting down around that time last year, but hot damn! That’s a long time to not go to the movies when I used to literally go every single weekend before Covid. I've been playing it safe in these uncertain times. But with Marvel moving forward with the next new member of the MCU in their upcoming film, Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings, I think it’s time to break out the hazmat suit. That’s because I’m heading back to the movie theater, baby!
Moviesepicstream.com

Shang-Chi Star Simu Liu Proves He Does His Own Stunts in Impressive Video

Socially awkward straightedge fraud. Actor Simu Liu is living the dream of every kid and kid-at-heart who have dreamt of becoming a superhero and after years of manifesting and trying to get under Marvel Studios' skin, he is rewarded with a huge project for his grand Marvel Cinematic Universe debut. Shang-Chi and the Legends of the Ten Rings is set for premiere this week but early reviews are already calling it one of the best Phase Four offerings.

Comments / 0

Community Policy