Blacksburg, VA

Howell picked off 3 times as Virginia Tech downs No. 10 UNC in season opener

By Michael Prunka
cbs17
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBLACKSBURG, Va. (WNCN) – Virginia Tech held what everyone expected to be a high-octane North Carolina offense in check Friday night in a 17-10 season-opening win. The Hokies set the tone by marching down the field and scoring in less than five minutes in their opening drive. Braxton Burmeister and Raheem Blackshear connected for a 33-yard gain that put them in Tar Heel territory before Burmeister punched it in from 4 yards out.

