COMMERCE CITY, Colo. (AP) — Samuel Grandsir scored in the 80th minute and the LA Galaxy tied the Colorado Rapids 1-1 on Saturday. Los Angeles (11-8-4) had its winless run extended to four games. The Galaxy didn’t go consecutive matches without a win in its first 12 games this season. Colorado (12-4-6) is unbeaten in seven straight games against Los Angeles, dating to the start of the 2018 season.