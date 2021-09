As The Post’s beloved editor Ben Bradlee said, “It changes your life, the pursuit of truth.” It has certainly changed mine as I’ve written The Health 202 over the past 4½ years. I’ve composed at least 800 editions of the newsletter since we first launched it, exploring a wide range of topics inside the wild (and sometimes bewildering) world of health policy. It's been an immense privilege to follow these stories wherever they lead and share them with you.