Northwest Michigan Health Services Hosting Vax To School Campaign

Northwest Michigan Health Services is making sure students get their vaccine this school year through their “Vax To School” Campaign.

They say a large amount of COVID vaccination clinics have been set up, and many of the clinics will offer curbside service, so those who attend the clinics just have to sign some paperwork before getting their dose of the vaccine from their cars.

Northwest Michigan Health Services says that children who receive the vaccine must be accompanied by a parent or guardian, and will need verification of their age.

You can check out the list of COVID vaccination clinics down below:

Tuesday, September 7

Northwest Michigan Health Services, Traverse City, 10767 Traverse Hwy – 10 a.m. – 4 p.m.

Northwest Michigan Health Services, Shelby, 119 S. State – 9 a.m. – 3 p.m.

Wednesday, September 8

Northwest Michigan Health Services, Shelby, 119 S. State – 8 a.m. – 10 a.m.

Northwest Michigan Health Services, Traverse City, 10767 Traverse Hwy – 10 a.m. – 4 p.m.

Pentwater Twp. Library, Petwater, 402 Park St. – 11 a.m. – 3 p.m.

Thursday, September 9

Northwest Michigan Health Services, Traverse City, 10767 Traverse Hwy – 10 a.m. – 4 p.m.

Northwest Michigan Health Services, Benzonia, 6051 Frankfort Hwy. – 10 a.m. – 4 p.m.

Pentwater Convenience Center, Pentwater, 4374 Monroe Rd – 11 a.m. – 3 p.m.

Friday, September 10

Traverse Area District Library, Traverse City, 610 Woodmere – 10 a.m. – 3 p.m.

Michigan Department of Health and Human Services, Hart, 4081 W. Polk – 1 p.m. – 4 p.m.